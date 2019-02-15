Cleveland FBI searching for serial bank robber suspect

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s assistance to locate suspected serial bank robber Andre Harris.
The 49-year-old suspect is reportedly wanted by the Cleveland Division of the FBI said the Cleveland Division of Police, the Lakewood Police Department, and the Eastlake Police Department.
According to the FBI, Harris is suspected of committing the following bank robberies:
- Key Bank on Chester Avenue in Cleveland on Feb. 8
- Fifth Third Bank on Madison Avenue in Lakewood on Feb. 11
- Chase Bank on Vine Street in Eastlake on Feb. 15
The FBI described Harris as 6 feet tall and 195 pounds.
Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement.
The FBI said reward money is available for information leading to the successful apprehension and prosecution of Andre Harris.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.