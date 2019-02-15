Cleveland woman dies several days after being viciously attacked

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 57-year-old woman has died from her injuries, several days after being violently beaten on the city’s east side.
According to Cleveland police, Marsha Carroll was attacked outside a home at 1048 E. 79th around 10 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Witnesses told police Carroll was on the ground and the suspect was beating her repeatedly.
One of the witnesses chased off the suspect, but he came back and resumed attacking Carroll before fleeing again.
Carroll died from her injuries on Feb. 14.
Police arrested Deonita Campbell, 26, and charged him with murder.
No motive has been released.
