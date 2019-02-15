Construction zone, but no construction: University Circle drivers irked over lane closures

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For several months, parts of Stearns Road in the University Circle area of Cleveland include lighted signs restricting lanes and squeezing traffic.
The road is in need of repair; one drive down Stearns and you can’t avoid potholes.
But, Cleveland 19 wanted to know why there has been no visible signs of construction on the roadway.
A couple of calls to Cleveland City Hall and the city’s public utilities finally yielded at least part of the answer.
City Hall says it has nothing to do with the restrictions, but couldn’t clarify what’s causing the delay.
Meanwhile, drivers will have to run over potholes and squeeze into two lanes on a roadway that should have been repaved months ago.
We still want to know: what gives?
We will keep asking until somebody fesses up and either fix Stearns Road or remove the signs, orange barrels an concrete barriers so traffic can flow more smoothly.
