Here’s what was taken by the FBI during raid at Armond Budish’s Cuyahoga County office

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Federal and state investigators raided the offices of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish on Thursday.
The following day, an inventory list detailing evidence recovered by the FBI during the search and seizure was obtained by Cleveland 19 News.
Items listed on a 3-page report include an iPhone and various folders labeled “Jail Cleveland Mayor" and “Jail Progress Report.”
The criminal search warrant indicates that agents were looking for any and all electronic devices used by Budish and Cuyahoga County Administrative Assistant Laura Roche, including computers and cellphones, digital storage devices, and files related to Cuyahoga County Jail Medical Services.
Following the raid on Thursday, Budish denied any wrongdoing and said it “looks like a political move.”
In total, five boxes of materials, two computer hard drives, and an envelope were taken during the search that lasted approximately 4 hours.
This story will be updated.
