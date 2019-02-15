Jury finds man man guilty of killing Warrensville Heights toddler

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A jury found a 20-year-old Warrensville Heights man guilty of beating a toddler to death.
Tariq Debardeleben was convicted Friday of killing a 15-month-old girl he was babysitting in August of 2017.
Police say Debardeleben beat Morgan Dillard to death at the Walford Apartment Complex.
Dillard was transported to University Hospitals Ahuga Medical Center on Aug. 26, 2017 and died later that day.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the 15-month-old toddler died of blunt impacts to the head and abdomen.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sherrie Miday sentenced Debardeleben to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years.
Debardeleben’s trial began on Feb. 4.
