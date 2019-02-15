Man and teen exposed to carbon monoxide at Cleveland pizza shop; pair is in serious condition at UH

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire and EMS rushed to the city’s East Side Thursday night to investigate reports of carbon monoxide poisoning at Superior Pizza.
According to paramedics, a 52-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were exposed to the lethal gas and were taken to University Hospitals.
They are listed in serious condition.
Cleveland firefighters are currently investigating the business, which is located at 10502 Superior Ave.
