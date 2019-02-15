Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder and windy today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. Temperatures are falling this morning and the wind will be fairly strong. It looks like we will stay dry. I expect late afternoon temperatures to be around 30 degrees or so across the area. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times. Dress warm if you are headed out tonight as we will only be in the 20s. Most of the weekend is looking dry. Mostly cloudy tomorrow but only near 30 degrees for a high. A system arrives Sunday and that is expected to bring us some areas of light snow and flurries Sunday afternoon and night.