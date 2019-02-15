Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet weekend before snow arrives late Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure north of Lake Huron will continue to move east today. High pressure will ridge across the central Great Lakes tonight into Saturday night. Weak low pressure will move along the Ohio River Valley Sunday into Sunday night. High pressure will return to our region on Monday evening.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Today’s temperatures were at their warmest very early this morning. Now the drop begins. We’ll be falling into the upper 20s by 6:00 PM or so. Brr!
Otherwise, skies have cleared out nicely for some of us this afternoon. Most TV studios don’t have windows, but it has been really nice to see that blue sky on our local tower cameras. I hope that you can get out and enjoy it!
If you have plans tonight, plan for dry weather. We’re actually going to stay dry through the day tomorrow.
We won’t warm up much at all Saturday. Highs will only top out around 30°.
Sky-wise, I’m going to call tomorrow a blend of sun and clouds. Despite the chill, it will be a decent February day.
Snowy Sunday:
Sunday’s forecast has not been an easy one. On Saturday night low pressure will be moving into the central US. The low will move into the mid-Mississippi River Valley on Sunday, pushing a warm front into our area. The associated surface low will move through the Ohio Valley on Sunday night into Monday.
This has been a tricky system to forecast. At this time, we feel that snow will begin to develop over the area late Sunday afternoon. The snow will continue through the overnight hours.
Area-wide, I’m thinking 1” – 2” from late Sunday afternoon through about 11:00 PM or so. An additional inch is possible overnight.
This is definitely not a major snowstorm, but it could cause the roads to become snow coated on Sunday evening. (Think back to last Sunday.) A few flight delays or cancellations wouldn’t surprise me either, although that is impossible to predict. Be careful if you’ll be out and about Sunday night.
The steady, widespread snow will move out by Monday morning. A few flurries may hang around through the early-morning hours of your Monday.
Looking Ahead:
Other than a mid-week system we’ll be dealing with, most of next week looks pretty quiet.
We will need to closely watch Wednesday though. Low pressure over the southern US will be moving northeast toward the region. For now, we are expecting snow to move in early Wednesday morning. The snow will change to rain as temperatures warm to near 40°. (Boy, does this look like a messy day.)
The rain will change to a wintry mix on Wednesday night, as temperatures fall to around 30° by Thursday morning.
Do we have any warmer weather in our forecast? Not really any time soon.
Monday’s high: 30°
Tuesday’s high: 32°
Wednesday’s high: 38°
Thursday’s high: 36°
Friday’s high: 42°
Some of the model guidance hints at a little warm up next weekend. Stay tuned!
