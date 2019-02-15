Off-duty Euclid firefighter heroically rescues 2 people from burning car

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Euclid firefighter rescued two people from a burning car Tuesday.
But he wasn’t on duty, he just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
Richard Storey came up on the accident before any other emergency responders.
It all happened on I-90 east, near the MLK exit.
“Something had to be done, and I just did it,” he said.
Speaking only to Cleveland 19, Storey said he had just picked his teenagers up from a concert downtown.
On the way home, they saw the two-car accident.
He said one woman was laying in the road.
“I positioned my car to block her, told the kids to stay in the car,” he said.
You can still see remnants and crime scene tape here alongside the highway.
“Everybody was screaming: ‘get away from the car! Get away, it’s going to explode!’” Storey said.
But, because of his 20-plus years of experience as a firefighter, Storey said he knew he had a little time to work.
Another bystander had pulled over to help too.
“He had a knife so we started cutting through the airbags,” Storey said.
He didn’t have any of his gear, but he was able to save lives.
“It’s cool, but it’s something we do every day, just what we do,” he said.
He doesn’t even know who the people were, but he wishes he could find out how they’re doing.
Cleveland 19 requested the crash report to try to get him that information.
In the meantime, he contends he’s no hero.
“No, no,” he said. “Firemen and policemen they’re on duty 24-7.”
