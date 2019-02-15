Officials to discuss ground transportation changes at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officials from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are expected to detail upcoming changes made to the ground transportation plan.
A press conference with Director Robert Kennedy and other officials is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.
On Monday, the Cleveland City Council gathered for an emergency meeting regarding the reversal of an earlier rule change where commercial vehicles could drop off and pick up passengers at the airport.
The initial, first made in October, change pushed the designated spots for Uber, Lyft, and other commercial vehicles about 200 feet from the terminal.
Following backlash, airport officials have decided to reverse the policy.
The changes are expected to go into effect on Feb. 18.
