Police: 5 children in car with suspect fleeing from shooting injured in crash after downtown pursuit

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released corrected information regarding a shooting on Cleveland’s East side Friday morning that ended with several children seriously injured in a downtown crash.
According to a report from the Cleveland Police Department, officers first responded to a shooting at a gas station near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m.
A male suspect walked up to the victim and shot at him at the gas station before fleeing on foot, Cleveland police say.
The shooting suspect was then picked up by a female driver in a vehicle that was occupied with five children.
Police connected the vehicle to the shooting scene and started pursuing the suspect.
Following a brief chase, the vehicle eventually crashed into several vehicles near the intersection of East 21st Street and Superior Avenue.
The five children who were in the suspect’s vehicle ranged in age from 1-month-old to 10 years. They were all taken to area hospitals. Their conditions range from stable to critical.
The seven occupants in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital.
At the crash scene, Cleveland police arrested the female driver and the man accused of pulling the trigger at the gas station.
A video captured by Cleveland 19 News reporter Damon Maloney shows a man in handcuffs being placed into the back of a Cleveland police cruiser.
