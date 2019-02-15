Portage County deputy severely burned by suspect while attempting to serve warrants

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A deputy with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) was seriously injured while attempting to serve felony warrants on a male suspect Thursday evening.
The incident occurred in the 3900 block of SR 44 in Rootstown Township around 6:43 p.m.
According to the PCSO, upon entering a building where the suspect was believed to be, the deputy was doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by the suspect.
Assisting officers were able to give aid to the injured deputy while also subduing the suspect before taking him into custody.
The deputy suffered severe burns and several other officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation. The building caught also caught fire and sustained serious damage.
We’re told the deputy was transported to the burn unit at Akron Hospital, where he remains at this time.
No word yet on his condition.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.