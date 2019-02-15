Portage County judge arrested for OVI to be arraigned Friday morning (live video)

Portage County judge arrested for OVI to be arraigned Friday morning (live video)
Source: Brimfield Police
By Amber Cole | February 15, 2019 at 6:17 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 6:17 AM

KENT, OH (WOIO) - Portage County Judge Becky Doherty, who was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Sunday evening, will be arraigned at the Portage County Municipal Court in Kent at 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Cleveland 19 News will stream the arraignment live.

[ Portage County judge arrested for suspected drunken driving following crash ]

Doherty was arrested Sunday evening after crashing into a ditch on an on-ramp to I-76 east at Route 43 in Brimfield.

She crashed around 9:15 p.m. driving a 2016 GMC Terrain that belonged to an Akron woman.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, Doherty was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. Her arrest was caught on police body camera video.

“I am so intoxicated,” Doherty can be heard saying.

She allegedly refused to take a field sobriety and breathalyzer test and asked officers if they knew who she was several times, stating she was a judge.

Doherty is the Presiding Judge of the HOPE Drug Court and was elected as a Portage County Common Pleas Court judge in 2015.

Judge Doherty is still hearing cases at the Portage County Municipal Court throughout this week.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.