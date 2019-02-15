President Trump declares national emergency over border wall, signs spending bill to avoid shutdown

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference Friday morning to declare a national emergency over the border wall.
The president is scheduled to speak about border security from the White House Rose Garden at approximately 10 a.m.
To avoid another government shutdown, Congress approved a bill on Thursday that included $1.4 billion for border barriers. President Trump initially insisted on needing $5.7 billion for the wall.
Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary, confirmed that President Trump will sign the funding bill, but will also use executive action to declare a national emergency while doing so.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
