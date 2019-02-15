Sunny Side Up: Are father-daughter dances exclusionary to non-traditional families?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
Neeha is out today, so Jen Picciano will be joining Julian in the Sunny Side studio.
Julian and Jen will be discussing the story of a New Hampshire mother who was recently asked to leave a father-daughter dance to which she brought her 7-year-old son.
“In this day and age, it’s not like your gender should define what type of parent you really are,” Meade told Valley News. “I don’t understand why I have to be a dad to celebrate Valentine’s Day with my kids.”
This brings us to the question of the day: Do you think father-daughter dances are exclusionary? Should the mother been allowed to stay at the dance with her son?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.