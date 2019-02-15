30% of women experience uncommon heart attack symptoms

"How do you know the difference when you're having a heart attack compared to something else? My response is, it doesn't matter, go to the emergency room because as women, I think we take the back seat to it and assume we're invincible, this happens to men, or if it does happen to us, it's when we're older and that's not the case at all," says Christi, adding that: "We have to advocate for ourselves. We're moms, we need to be here for our kids."