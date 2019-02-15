9-year-old recovering after hit-skip crash at busy Cleveland intersection

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after a hit-and-run at a busy intersection.
The driver still remains on the loose as police continue their search.
"My body turned numb, and I didn’t cry nothing,” recalled Tyron.
Nine-year-old Tyron has an extremely limited range of motion in his right hand after a hit-and-run accident turned his life upside down.
"It severed his artery, soft muscle tissue, all of his tendons, his nerves and the bellies to his index long ring and small fingers," said Tyron’s mother, Robin.
Unfortunately, there's a chance things may never return to normal.
"He may not ever get feeling in them again or even play sports," Robin added.
Despite already facing over seven hours of surgery, Tyron has a long way to go.
"They said it's a long road. He's gonna have to have more surgeries. He's gonna have to have a lot of physical therapy," cried Robin.
But that's not keeping this young man down. He tells Cleveland 19 he's glad he was the one to take the injuries, rather than his little sister.
“My sister and me flew. The first thing that went through my mind was: is my sister OK, cause I didn’t know it was my arm.”
His mother, however, is having a harder time seeing the silver lining. Since the accident, they’ve now lost the only vehicle for the entire family.
On top of that, they were all on the way to the hospital to see about Tyron’s youngest Sister who was having seizures. Even through that, Robin just wants whoever’s responsible to turn themselves in.
“What my main concern is that this guy didn’t stop and didn’t file a report. Nobody got a good look at him. They just saw it was a dark colored SUV.”
We asked Tyron what he would say to this man or woman accused of running into him and his family.
“Next time, slow down or even stop to see if they’re OK,” Tyron said.
If you’d like to help Tyron and his family, you can donate to his GoFundMe page.
