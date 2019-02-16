Cleveland Cooks: Red tempts palates with Imperial Crab Crust

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You’ve never had steak like this.
Imperial Crab Crust
1 lb. Crab Meat
¼ cup Minced Red Pepper
2 tbsp. chopped parsley
2 tsp. lemon juice
1 egg each
1 egg yolk each
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1 ½ tsp. Old Bay
1 tbsp. sherry
1 tsp. Worcestershire
5 oz. mayo
1 oz. cream
1 tbsp. salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a bowl, except for crab meat. Mix well. Gently fold in crab meat. Set aside
Panko Crust
1 cup panko
4 tbsp. melted butter
1 tbsp. chili flakes
Mix well.
Method for Crusting steak:
Cook steak to desired temperature. Spread an even layer of the imperial crab crust on top of steak.
Sprinkle with panko crust and place crab-crusted steak in a 350-degreen oven until the panko turns golden brown.
Notes:
The crab crust is good on any steak, and the crust leftovers make for a great crab dip.
The chef recommends finishing the steak in the over at 350 to get the crust golden brown. It takes about 2-3 minutes.
