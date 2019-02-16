Cleveland Cooks: Red tempts palates with Imperial Crab Crust

By Jen Picciano | February 15, 2019 at 7:27 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 7:27 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You’ve never had steak like this.

Imperial Crab Crust

1 lb. Crab Meat

¼ cup Minced Red Pepper

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

2 tsp. lemon juice

1 egg each

1 egg yolk each

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

1 ½ tsp. Old Bay

1 tbsp. sherry

1 tsp. Worcestershire

5 oz. mayo

1 oz. cream

1 tbsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, except for crab meat. Mix well. Gently fold in crab meat. Set aside

Panko Crust

1 cup panko

4 tbsp. melted butter

1 tbsp. chili flakes

Mix well.

Method for Crusting steak:

Cook steak to desired temperature. Spread an even layer of the imperial crab crust on top of steak.

Sprinkle with panko crust and place crab-crusted steak in a 350-degreen oven until the panko turns golden brown.

Notes:

The crab crust is good on any steak, and the crust leftovers make for a great crab dip.

The chef recommends finishing the steak in the over at 350 to get the crust golden brown. It takes about 2-3 minutes.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.