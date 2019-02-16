Elyria reopens cold case after nearly 30 years as new clues emerge

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - We’re digging deeper into a cold case rape arrest, that has expanded into multiple homicide investigations.
The arrest of Samuel Legg now has local police looking into the murder of his step daughter.
“At this point, our investigation is active and ongoing, and detectives are currently working on it as we speak,” said, Elyria Police Captain Chris Costantino.
It’s a reopening of a case that has gone unsolved for nearly 30 years.
“On Sunday July 22, 1990, Nacy Legg reported to the Elyria Police Department that her 14-year-old daughter, Angela Hicks, was missing,” recalled, Capt. Costantino.
Angela’s body was found just months later. The person in question was her own step-father, Sam Legg III.
“Through the course of that investigation, Legg was certainly considered a person of interest,” added Costantino.
But there wasn’t enough evidence to tie Sam to the crime, until a rape kit testing initiative was put into effect by Governor Mike DeWine.
“There were several departments most in Ohio, one out of state that had DNA evidence linking Sam Legg to not only a rape but also to a homicide,” said Costantino.
The rape case allegedly took place in Medina County back in 1997.
Police believe Angela may have been the first of many victims left behind by Legg over the years.
Thanks to the Initiative, more cases can now potentially be solved.
“Now you’re gonna start seeing multiple indictments through other agencies in regards to evidence they have linking him to other homicides” concluded Costantino.
This is only the beginning phase of the investigation.
Cleveland 19 will keep you updated both on air and online as more details come to light.
