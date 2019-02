Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull / Mix Age: 3y 2m Gender: Female Color: Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Size: Medium Like her namesake in the famous Dolly Parton song, our stunning Jolene might just steal your man too! Jolene would be up for almost any date. Want to roll around in the grass like a carefree child? Jolene's up for it. Maybe you feel like playing a game of tennis. Jolene may not be able to hold a racket but she's happy to be your ball retriever! Her mirthful energy is infectious and she's maintained good spirit while recovering from leg surgery in her foster home. So far, she's been an excellent house guest- obedient, loving, housebroken and easy to manage. Jolene would be happiest as the only pet in the household.