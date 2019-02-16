Northeast Ohio: Snow moves in Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We'll stay cloudy and cold tonight with temps dipping into low 20s/teens. A couple of flakes will be around through the early evening, but measurable snow isn't expected until tomorrow afternoon.
Sunday will start off dry and cold with temperatures around 20°. An area of low pressure will move north through the Ohio River Valley early Sunday, bringing the chance for mainly snow starting Sunday afternoon.
There is a chance a few of our southern counties may see a brief rain/snow mix before transitioning into all snow through the afternoon. Snow totals through early Sunday morning are around 1-3", with the higher amounts expected north/along the lakeshore.
Snow accumulation will be light, but just like we saw last Sunday, this does cause some tricky travel on the roadways. Watch for snow covered roads and periods of low visbility through Sunday night and even Monday morning. The good news is, with many people off for President's Day Monday, hopefully we don't see too many issues for Monday morning's commute.
High pressure will build back in late Monday, so things will be fairly quiet both Monday and Tuesday, with highs right around freezing.
Temperatures will start to warm midweek, with another system approaching Wednesday that will bring us snow to start, eventually transitioning into all rain. This will make for a messy commute home Wednesday evening. This will be the next system we'll have to watch.
By Thursday things clear back out again and temperatures will warm to near 40 through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.