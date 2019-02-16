Ohio trooper hurt in multi-car crash on I-77

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio Highway Patrol officer is recovering, following a crash on I-77 on Valentine’s Day afternoon.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Canton Post, Trooper Robert Chapman was investigating a crash, with his cruiser pulled to the side of the road and lights flashing.
That’s when a semi bob-tail hit the trooper’s car, injuring him and others.
Everyone is going to be OK, but it is a reminder for motorists about why they should obey Ohio’s ‘Move Over’ law.
The law states that if you see any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road, you must move one lane over, as long as you can do so safely.
The law is created to keep law enforcement, first responders, tow truck drivers, and other people who work along the roadways safe.
Brett Tate was near retirement as a Kenton County deputy when he was seriously injured by a driver who failed to move over as he was writing a traffic ticket.
“It does surprise me that there haven’t been a lot more people hurt or killed, and it’s a definite reminder every time you go to stop somebody on the expressway, you know, you really have to be careful and hope to god that they’re being careful also,” Tate said.
Failure to move over could carry a serious fine, including up to $500 after repeated warnings.
