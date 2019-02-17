GoFundMe campaign started for burned Portage County Sheriff’s deputy

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Acklin suffered serious burns Thursday evening when a suspect who deputies were serving with felony fugitive warrants doused him with a flammable liquid and set him on fire.
The Rootstown Fire Department was able to contain the fire, but two other officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation at University Hospital.
Acklin was transported to the Akron Hospital burn unit to be treated for his injuries. No update on his condition has been released, though he remains in the hospital.
The Big Creek Search Dog Team, of which Acklin is a member, has started a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Sgt. Acklin and his family.
