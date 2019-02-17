Northeast Ohio Weather: System to bring snow and wintry mix tonight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Widespread snow is moving into northeast Ohio this afternoon. Currently, the heaviest bands of snow are dropping about 1" per hour. As this system continues to lift north, the warmer air moving along with it will bring a wintry mix south of the Akron area/76 corridor.
As the warmer part of the system approaches the lakeshore, we will see the potential for freezing rain/drizzle to develop briefly, bringing an expected 0.10" of ICE overnight. There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place for the threat of wintry mix, snow, and ice through 1 AM Monday.
This is going to cause a headache for travel Sunday evening and into early Monday morning. A few leftover flurries will linger through the day Monday. High pressure will start to build back in towards the end of the day, keeping things cooler and quiet heading into Tuesday.
Monday, expect high temperatures just a few degrees above freezing with overnight lows dropping into the teens. Tuesday will be sunnier with highs right around freezing.
Our next system moves in Wednesday bringing the chance for snow early in the morning, followed by a warm-up with all precipitation transitioning into rain by the afternoon. We'll watch this system closely as it could make the commute home from work very unpleasant.
The GOOD NEWS is that after Wednesday, things quiet down through the end of the week and actually start to warm up! We’ll have temperatures warming into the upper 40s through Friday, and near 50° by next Saturday ahead of another rain maker.
