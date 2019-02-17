Northeast Ohio Weather: Wintry mix expected this afternoon into evening

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Are you ready for a healthy helping of weatherman’s stew?
We'll see snow developing today - mainly in the afternoon - that may be mixed with some freezing rain or freezing drizzle across the southern tier as temperatures climb into the lower 30s amid brisk easterly breezes.
Snowfall totals will amount to around an inch.
Tonight also includes scattered snow, freezing drizzle and freezing rain.
We could add another inch of sloppy snow as lows bottom out in the lower 20s.
Presidents Day may arrive with a little light snow early as highs approach readings only around 30 by afternoon.
