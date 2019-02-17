Questions still unanswered over 24 hours after crash involving five children in Pursuit

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We’re digging deeper into what led to five kids being involved in a car accident during a police chase.
More than 24 hours later and many details are still unclear.
We know the incident stemmed from a shooting at a Gas Station on Quincy Ave before the crash took place at the intersection of East 21st and Superior.
Police however aren’t saying how the children are connected to the suspect police were chasing.
“The van that they was chasing crashed into another Gray car with the kids in it,” recalled David Jones, who witnessed the dramatic event.
“I saw about five or six kids being taken by EMS to the hospital. They put a couple on the stretcher but a couple of them was walking to the EMS wagon.”
Police say just moments before the crash, the suspect walked up to a customer at the Gas station, shooting him before fleeing on foot.
The alleged shooter was then picked up by a female driver in a vehicle that was occupied with five children.
As of right now, Cleveland 19 News has no idea of the relationship between the woman and her 5 children with the suspected shooter.
“I just left there they were taking her to the hospital,” said Jones.
Cleveland police have still failed to get back to us regarding these major details in this case.
We’re also looking into if the female driver of the car was charged in this situation, as well as the condition of the children inside the vehicle.
According to reports, the oldest child was only 10-years-old while the youngest was a just a mere month old. .
