Springfield Township police investigating woman’s suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Springfield Township Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman discovered in a motel cabin.
Sgt. Eric East said officers were dispatched to the Office Motel at 1922 Massillon Rd. for an unresponsive woman at approximately midnight on Sunday.
The approximately 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead upon officer arrival, according to the report.
Springfield Township detectives and the Summit County Coroner’s Office were reportedly dispatched to the scene for the investigation.
Police said the woman has been identified, but her name is being withheld pending family notification.
Sgt. East said police are treating the case as a death under suspicious circumstances at this time.
The investigation is ongoing as officials await the post mortem reports to determine the cause of death, according to police.
