Ashtabula dad of murdered teen says daughter would say “I forgive you” to killer

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in 2017, entered a guilty plea late Friday in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
John Bove, 48, pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, murder, rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Bove was convicted of killing Kara Zdanczewski in May of 2017.
Her body was found in a Saybrook Township field.
Bove, a convicted sex offender, was arrested after a police chase in Sharon, Pa.
During Friday’s plea hearing, Bove said he was high on crystal methamphetamine and stated he had had injected more meth that day than he had ever used before.
Kara’s father, Stanley Zdanczewki, read a statement in court and told the judge his daughter is “sorely missed by everyone."
Zdanczewki also told Judge Gary Yost his daughter would want to say one thing to Bove, which was “I forgive you”.
Bove was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nicholas Larocci said family members agreed with the decision to accept a plea and not seek the death penalty, to be spared the details of Kara’s murder.
“Law enforcement will continue to fight the Meth problem in our county and charge and prosecute those criminals using and trafficking Meth, but Ashtabula County is in dire need of an infusion of significant financial and other resources to do so, including additional federal and state assistance to combat this problem.” said Larocci.
