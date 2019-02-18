City Dogs will be getting new Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s moving day Monday, Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 19 for City Dogs of Cleveland.
The organization announced on their Facebook page they will be closed to the public both days as they begin the process of moving to their new kennel facility.
City Dogs Cleveland is a program of the City of Cleveland’s Division of Animal Care & Control and is supported by Friends of the Cleveland Kennel.
If you have an animal control problem, you can still call the animal control line at (216) 664-3069, they still have officers on the road.
The shelter is encouraging potential pet owners to call ahead or email the organization during the transition which they expect may last a couple of weeks.
You can call (216) 664-3476 or email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us to meet adoptable dogs.
A link on the organization’s Facebook page directs Clevelanders where to go to reclaim lost dogs in the city.
