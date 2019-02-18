Community gathers to mourn homeless woman who was found beaten to death in Cleveland

By Chris Anderson | February 18, 2019 at 12:12 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:12 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Friends of 57-year-old Marsha Carroll and members of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless will gather to remember the woman who was found brutally murdered in Cleveland,

A community gathering near East 79th Street and Chester Avenue is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Carroll, who frequently stayed at homeless shelters in Northeast Ohio, died on Feb. 14 after being beaten to death outside of a home on East 79th Street approximately a week earlier.

We have just learned that a member of our homeless family, Marsha Carroll, was brutally murdered. She frequently stayed...

Posted by NEOCH on Saturday, February 16, 2019

Witnesses described to investigators that her alleged murderer, 26-year-old Deointa Campbell, pummeled Carroll’s face, left, and then returned to resume attacking her before fleeing again.

Campbell was arrested by Cleveland police and charged with murder.

This story will be updated.

