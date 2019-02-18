Cuyahoga Falls man indicted for driving drunk and hitting Macedonia officer on Christmas Eve

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury has now indicted a 56-year-old Cuyahoga Falls for driving drunk and crashing into a Macedonia police officer.
The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-271 North, north of the Ledge Road Bridge.
The veteran officer, whose name has not been released, was rear-ended while assisting at a traffic stop.
The officer spent the night in the hospital.
James Marshall was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.
Summit County Sheriff deputies said Marshall had a BAC of .309, nearly four times the legal limit.
Deputies also said they found open containers of vodka in his car.
Marshall is scheduled to be arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 22.
