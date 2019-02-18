Family who’s car was totaled in hit-and-run gets new ride thanks to benevolent Clevelander

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A family seriously affected by a hit-and-run is now being blessed by a good Samaritan.
“They gave me this van, the title, and the keys for absolutely nothing,” said Robin Lyn.
It has been an absolute roller coaster ride for Lyn and her son, Tyron.
“I feel like everything’s gonna be better like they gave me hope,” rejoiced Lyn.
Just days ago, we spoke to the two after the family van was totaled in a hit-and-run accident on Cleveland’s West Side.
“I didn’t know how things were gonna go, or how we were gonna get around,” she said.
Little did they know, an angel was watching their story.
“I just felt like I had to help these people out,” said John Colvillo.
Colvillo was originally planning to sell the van to raise money for his organization that caters to inner city youth for free.
“They are in my neighborhood that I grew up in. I know what it’s like to be out of luck with things happening,” added Colvillo.
“I’m happy that we got a car now and we don’t have to walk everywhere,” said 9-year-old Tyron.
Colvillo, however, doesn’t want you to think the work here is done.
“Let’s not look at it as: "OK, they have transportation now and they’re good to go.' Why don’t we check with these people to see if there’s anything else they need. They may need more,” said Colvillo.
To continue to help Robin and Tyron click here.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.