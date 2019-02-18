Federal raid at Cuyahoga County executive’s office appeared to be related to jail investigations

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A committee hearing in May where Cuyahoga County council members questioned officials overseeing jail operations may be the reason for a raid at the offices of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.
At that hearing, Council Member Michael Gallagher confronted jail boss Ken Mills, asking, “What was the roadblock, or more directly, who was the roadblock. And if you don’t tell me who the roadblock is or what the roadblock is, then you’re the roadblock. Now who is it?”
Mills answered “I don’t know.”
Later in the meeting, jail nursing supervisor Gary Brack pointed Mills out as the roadblock to hiring nurses, telling council members, “The MetroHealth staff which runs medical operations for the jail. We have a great relationship with Sheriff Pinckney, with the chief. Ken Mills is kind of the obstructionist in the whole process.”
How does that lead to Budish?
After pointing out Mills as the problem, the Budish administration fired Brack. A month later, the first of eight inmates died at the jail.
Investigators want to determine if anyone in the administration is lying about the jail or if it was an attempt to cover up. That could constitute an obstruction of justice.
There was a federal investigation going on that later harshly criticized jail operations and conditions.
At the May meeting before he was fired, Brack was backed up by Jane Platten, MetroHospital’s chief of staff
“There are paper trails of conversations about hiring nurses that we were told in writing by Director Mills that the county would not be hiring nurses.”
In December Brack, along with council member Gallagher and council President Dan Brady, were subpoenaed to the grand jury. The grand jury indicted Mills for tampering with records and obstruction of justice.
