Homeless woman murdered in Cleveland loved to sing Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World,’ friend says

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Nicole Evans from the YWCA Norma Herr Women’s Center sang Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World" at a vigil for 57-year-old Marsha Carroll.
Carroll was homeless. Police say she was beaten to death only a few feet away from where the vigil was held in her memory at the corner of East 79th Street and Euclid Avenue.
“I’ll always remember Marsha for her singing. At request, she would sing Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” and in most cases, that’s exactly how she saw things,” said Evans.
The end of Marsha Carroll's life was such a stark contrast to the words in that song.
Police say 26-year-old Deointa Campbell beat Carroll continuously in the head along this stretch of East 79th Street on the night of Feb. 6. Carroll died from her injuries on Valentine’s Day.
Campbell is now charged with murder.
“Marsha, nor does anyone else deserve to die that way,” added Evans.
No one had a picture of Carroll, as is common with the homeless, but the image of the kind, caring person is obviously etched in the minds of people who knew her who gathered in freezing temperatures to remember her.
“She had a good heart, and she would help, even though she was panhandlin, and trying to get a little money to make ends meet, she would always give. ‘Do you need something?’ I hate to see her leave here like that," said Telisa Williams, a friend of Carroll’s.
Williams says that Carroll knew Campbell, but declined to say anything further.
