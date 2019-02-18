North Ridgeville Police would like to talk to couple about their ‘life choices’

The North Ridgeville Police Department is looking for a couple that stole $184 worth of Flonase from a CVS Pharmacy.
By Michael Dakota | February 18, 2019 at 7:27 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 7:44 AM

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department posted a surveillance photo on their Facebook page late Sunday evening, Feb. 17 of a couple suspected of stealing from a CVS.

The couple apparently walked into the pharmacy together in parkas and hoods and walked out with $184 worth of Flonase.

In the post the North Ridgeville Police noted they would like to speak to the couple about their “life choices.”

The duo left the parking lot in a mid 2000′s white Volkswagon Jetta with tinted windows.

Callers can remain anonymous. If you recognize the people in the image please call Patrolman Barens at (440) 327-2191.

