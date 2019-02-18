Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold day with snow showers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The system that gave us the shot of snow and ice continues to track east of us this morning. There is plenty of moisture still around, however, so you will see at least some flurries today. The air will be cold enough for some light lake effect snow along the lakeshore counties. It will be a northwest wind so anybody along the lake can see an additional trace to 2 inches. Temperatures today will remain in the mid 20s. The wind will make it feel like it is in the teens. Drier air builds in tonight breaking up the clouds this evening. A light wind will allow temperatures to fall well in the teens. Tomorrow will feature a partly cloudy sky.