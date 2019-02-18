Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine Tuesday, snow by Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - High pressure over the northern Plains will build southeast into the Great Lakes region for Tuesday. Low pressure over the southern Plains will move northeast into the western Great Lakes by Wednesday night, reaching New England Thursday night. High pressure will return to the region on Friday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! We’re still seeing some snow showers out there. I expect these to continue in spots through at least 10:00 PM or so. We should be dry by midnight.
Skies will try to clear overnight. With clearing skies, light winds, and snow on the ground, it is going to get pretty cold this evening. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.
The cold will really be our only weather-related issue tomorrow. We’ll spend most of our day in the 20s.
On the bright side, we will see some sunshine. That should take the edge off a bit.
Mid Week Weather Maker:
As I mentioned above, low pressure will be moving toward the Great Lakes by Wednesday evening. This feature will push some light snow into our southern counties very early Wednesday morning. The snow should reach the lakeshore by sunrise.
Any untreated surface will become slick. Wednesday morning’s commute could be tricky. By mid to late morning, we should start to get a break in the snow. Temperatures will be warming during this time. As more moisture moves in during the afternoon, we’ll change over to occasional rain showers.
Temperatures will climb into the 40s late in the day.
Occasional rain showers will linger through the evening.
Quieting Down And Warming Up:
We will be drying out by Thursday morning, allowing for a quiet ending to the work week.
Thursday’s high: 39°
Friday’s high: 43°
Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend.
Saturday’s high: 51°
Sunday’s high: 54° (There are some indications that we could even be a little bit warmer. I’m not going to hold my breath yet though.)
Rain will return to the forecast late in the day Saturday. The rain won’t move out until mid to late morning on Sunday.
