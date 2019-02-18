Over 1,000 prom gowns available for free to Northeast Ohio high school girls

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Akron-area organization is helping fulfill the prom dreams of high school girls across Northeast Ohio.
Girls who attend the annual Princess Night Project event can choose from over 1,000 prom gowns.
Since 2001, Akron’s volunteer service organization Altrusa International have helped more than 1,700 high school girls by providing them with a free prom dress.
This year’s Princess Night Project is slated for Saturday, March 23. The event will be held at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, located at 800 East Market Street in Akron, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To get a free prom dress, girls only need to provide the name of the school they attend and how she heard about Altrusa International’s Prince Night Project.
Volunteers will be on hand to help girls with sizing, selecting, and alterations if necessary. Shoes, accessories, makeup and fragrance samples will also be available for free.
If you or someone you know has a new or gently-used prom gown or accessory, donations can be dropped off at locations in Ellet, Stow-Munroe Falls, Kent and West Akron. For more information, call Linda Rittenour 330-733-1353 or Alice Luse 330-869-5161.
