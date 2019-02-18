Police searching for man accused of raping woman in downtown Cleveland parking garage

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify and locate a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown parking garage and kidnapping her on Valentine’s Day.
According to Cleveland police, the incident happened on Feb. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. at the 630 Prospect Avenue parking garage.
Police say the 51-year-old female victim was attacked by the suspect as she entered the garage. She reported that she was raped before the suspect forced her into her vehicle. They attempted to drive off, but crashed the vehicle.
The suspect forcibly took property from the woman, Cleveland police say.
Police described the suspect as an African-American male, between the ages of 20 to 25 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and was estimated to be between 180 and 200 pounds.
The suspect is wanted on charges that include, rape, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and robbery
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Cleveland investigators at 216-623-5060 or 216-621-1234.
