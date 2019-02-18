Springfield Township police identify woman found dead in a motel

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Police have now released the name of the 23-year-old woman found dead in the Office Motel on Massillon Road this weekend.
Springsfield Township police said the victim is Brittany Lynn Watson, of Cleveland.
Watson’s body was discovered in one of the motel cabins around midnight on Feb. 17.
“The fact of her age, general health appearance, along with no obvious evidence of drug abuse, alone beckons a closer look into this death,” said Springfield Township Police Sergeant Eric East.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
