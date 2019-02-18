Sunny Side Up: Do you believe Jussie Smollet orchestrated his alleged attack?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
Police want to re-interview “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett about his reported attack “after receiving new information that ‘shifted’ their investigation.” There have been reports Smollet played a role in his assault.
This brings us to the question of the day: Do you believe the attack happened as Smollet described?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
