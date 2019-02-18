Thief busted through store wall to steal cigarettes, police say

RITTMAN, OH (WOIO) - Police said a suspect who stole numerous packs of cigarettes from a Dollar General, gained access to the store by breaking through an exterior wall with unknown tools.
The store on Main Street was robbed around 2 a.m. on Feb. 15.
Rittman police said surveillance video shows the hooded suspect breaking the glass out of a cigarette case and then stealing an undisclosed quantity of cigarettes.
The suspect, who also wore gloves, was inside the store for about 10 minutes.
According to the police report, the suspect also dropped cigarette packs inside and outside the store.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact Rittman police at (330) 927-1551.
