Uber drivers, passengers rejoice over return to normal drop-offs and pick-ups at Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - People visiting Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will likely notice changes taking effect beginning Monday.
Once again, passengers using Ubers, Lyfts, taxis and limousines will be able to access both the upper and lower roadways for passenger drop-offs and pick-ups.
Back on Jan. 1, the airport changed its policy forcing rideshare companies, taxis and limousines to drop off passengers on the arrival level. Passengers viewed the change as a huge inconvenience which put them farther away from ticket counters and security checkpoints. Officials, at the time, said the changes were in order to alleviate congestion issues due to increased volume at the airport.
Last week, airport officials announced it would be reversing its policy. They cited upcoming capital improvement projects for the reversal and never fully admitted to the backlash they received from angry flyers.
Uber drivers told Cleveland 19 News they were ecstatic about operations returning to “normal”.
"I’m so happy, because it’s for the convenience of the passengers,” said Uber driver Charlotte Brittain. “We were very inconvenienced, so I’m happy things have come back to reality.
“I thought it was a little inconvenient, but you try and follow the rules,” said Uber driver Anthony Jones. “You just do what they ask you to do, but it’s much easier coming to this departing level. Most of my riders felt the same way. They weren’t too happy about it. They voiced their opinion and now we’re back to normal.”
Airport officials issues this news release detailing upcoming parking revisions and capital improvement projects.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.