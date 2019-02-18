Voters will need to approve Sunday liquor, wine sales at new Dave’s Supermarket location

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dave’s Supermarket located at 3301 Payne Avenue in Cleveland’s AsiaTown will close its doors on February 24. The store is relocating to a brand-new building at E. 61st and Chester Avenue and is set to open February 27.
The move has mixed reviews from customers and area business owners.
“Everyone loves Dave’s store,” said Gina Smith who owns Payne Laundromat, which is a stone’s throw from the supermarket.
“How do you feel about them (Dave’s) leaving this neighborhood,” asked reporter Damon Maloney. “We’re really sad- terribly sad about that news,” Smith said.
The family-owned business is loved for its convenience and familiarity. It’s been on Payne Avenue for more than half a century.
“I’m really concerned about the store is going to be empty for a very long time,” Smith said. “I hope somebody comes in as soon as possible.”
It’s a concern Bob Roberts shares- a building sitting idle for too long.
“I think a lot of people worry about the safety issues,” Roberts said. “Maybe crime (and) maybe people hanging out there.”
Dave’s Supermarket told Cleveland 19 News that they’re working with a company to market the Payne Avenue building and its three parking lots for future business opportunities. While several ideas are floating around there’s nothing concrete just yet.
The new Dave’s Supermarket at E. 61st and Chester Avenue will be twice as large as the old store with more amenities including an expanded liquor store.
“It’s going to be a change, but I think it's for the better,” said customer Gale Nickens. “It’s in a good location. It’s going to be a bigger store (and) have more things in there.”
But, Cleveland 19 News has learned Sunday liquor and wine sales won’t be permitted until area residents vote on what’s called a local option authorization. The vote is necessary because it’s considered a new business. Liquor, wine and beer will be available other days of the week. Literature posted inside Dave’s Supermarket said the local option authorization vote likely won’t happen until fall.
With all the changes, Smith is still optimistic about her business and about a dozen others near E. 33rd St. and Payne Avenue.
Dave’s Supermarket said no one is losing their job due to the move. The company said additional employees will be hired.
