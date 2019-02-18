Will Lindor sign long-term with Tribe? “We’ll see”

The way around that for a small market team like the Indians is to sign the player very early in his career to a long term deal. Baseball players make the league-minimum for their first three years before even reaching arbitration. A long term deal early in the process pays the player much more early on than they would normally make. The trade off comes where the contract covers a few years of free agency. The Indians have been trying to get Lindor to sign that kind a deal. “That’s not where we are right now. I was focusing on arbitration. That’s not where I am. When it comes to long-term deals, I love the city of Cleveland. I love everything about Cleveland. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens. At the end of the day I’m playing to win and this is a good place where I do win.”