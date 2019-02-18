Woman closes Mansfield store to breast pump, customer’s reaction goes viral

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Codey Burghard went to a Family Dollar in Mansfield, but was greeted by a paper taped to the store’s door which read:
"Sorry. Had to pump for baby + no1 else is here. Be back in 30. Thanks.”
Burghard took a photo of the sign and posted it on Facebook saying:
“Stopped at the dollar store and seen this...I’m sure there’s gonna be at least one customer who complains, but I support this 100% it’s not the employees fault at all, pumping at work is a right and employers can’t take that away. Even understaffed, moms gotta do what they gotta do. :) ”
Burghard’s caption on the photo also read:
“I support this not even mad I got out for nothing! Lol”
The reaction was posted to Facebook Feb. 1 and has since gone viral with over 21,000 shares and 17,000 likes.
Burghard later took to Facebook again to try to connect with the mother and Family Dollar employee behind the sign.
The mother, Emily Edgington, responded to Burghard’s reaction by sharing the post, and her side of the story:
“So...I had two choices...run back and forth to pump every couple of minutes to check out customers...OR lock the doors and pump as needed - uninterrupted, because that is my right. Because any breastfeeding mother knows that pumping for a couple minutes, then running back and forth isn’t realistic because it would cause production to increase in that moment and practically immediate engorgement and letdown. Hopefully corporations will start paying more attention to their policies and our human rights and be held accountable.”
Cleveland 19 has reached out to Family Dollar for a statement regarding this series of events.
