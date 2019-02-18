Woman closes Mansfield store to breast pump, customer’s reaction goes viral

“So...I had two choices...run back and forth to pump every couple of minutes to check out customers...OR lock the doors and pump as needed - uninterrupted, because that is my right. Because any breastfeeding mother knows that pumping for a couple minutes, then running back and forth isn’t realistic because it would cause production to increase in that moment and practically immediate engorgement and letdown. Hopefully corporations will start paying more attention to their policies and our human rights and be held accountable.”