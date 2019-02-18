28-year-old loses her life in fatal Auburn Township crash

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Newbury woman died in a single vehicle accident on Auburn Road near Crackle Road in Auburn Township Sunday, Feb. 17.
At approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday evening the Ohio State Highway Patrol Chardon Post responded to a crash that resulted in one fatality.
A 2012 Ford, F-350 truck, driven by Jessica Knautz, was traveling south on Auburn Road when it lost control on a snow covered road and traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side.
Knautz, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle had two other occupants, both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.
All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Auburn, Troy and Mantua Fire were on scene assisting
The crash is still under investigation by the Chardon Patrol Post.
