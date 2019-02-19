Arraignment for Cleveland Police Sergeant accused of soliciting a prostitute

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Sergeant Michael Rybarczyk will be arraigned on 11 counts of solicitation of prostitution.
The arraignment is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19.
According to Cleveland Police, Rybarczyk is accused of soliciting women for sexual favors in exchange for money, including paying $80 to an 18-year-old for oral sex and engaging in oral sex with a 25-year-old woman for $100 while topless.
All of the charges are misdemeanor offenses.
