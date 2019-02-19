Bedford Police mourn loss of K-9 officer

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Bedford K-9 officer passed away unexpectedly last week.
The Bedford Police Department honored Mike, a Belgian Malinois, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Mike was born in Holland July 13, 2013 in Holland and came to Bedford in August of 2015.
The K-9 was certified through the state of Ohio and began serving the people of Bedford in October of 2015.
The post stated the Mike was credited with many arrests and saving a life.
“He was a great dog and will be missed by all of us,” the post stated.
Mike passed away unexpectedly last week.
