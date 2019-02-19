Bond reduced for ex-felon accused of killing an 83-year-old Fairview Park man

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of killing an 83-year-old Fairview Park man appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.
Cronie Lloyd is charged with murdering Gary Power during a fit of apparent road rage at the Sunoco Gas Station in Independence.
Independence police said Power was attacked on Feb. 3 and died from his injuries on Feb. 5.
Lloyd was released from prison in 2016.
According to prison records, Lloyd spent more than a decade behind bars for rape, robbery and aggravated burglary.
On Tuesday, bond was reduced from $3 million to $1 million.
Lloyd’s case is now pending before the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
