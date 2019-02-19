Bond reduced for ex-felon accused of killing an 83-year-old Fairview Park man

Cronie Lloyd (Source: Independence police)
By Julia Tullos | February 19, 2019 at 12:26 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 12:26 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of killing an 83-year-old Fairview Park man appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

Cronie Lloyd is charged with murdering Gary Power during a fit of apparent road rage at the Sunoco Gas Station in Independence.

Independence police said Power was attacked on Feb. 3 and died from his injuries on Feb. 5.

Gary Power (Source: Obit) Gary Power died on Feb. 5 after being attacked at the Sunoco gas station in Independence.
Lloyd was released from prison in 2016.

According to prison records, Lloyd spent more than a decade behind bars for rape, robbery and aggravated burglary.

On Tuesday, bond was reduced from $3 million to $1 million.

Lloyd’s case is now pending before the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

